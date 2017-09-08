Google boosts enterprise cloud strategy with private on-ramp

Google provides a secure tunnel between the customer’s private networks and the Google Cloud.

Google has launched a new networking option for large enterprises, giving them a Dedicated Interconnect.

The offering is designed to provide customers with an easy way for enterprises to migrate to the Google Cloud Platform.

Dedicated Interconnect, which is now in beta, will give customers a highly available, high-bandwidth network connection to GCP, basically meaning that there is a secure tunnel between the customer’s private networks and the Google Cloud.

Bandwidth available is said to be up to 80 Gbps, however, traffic won’t be encrypted and will be required to install routing equipment in their colocation facilities. On the security front, Google says that customers should use their own VPN service or use application-level encryption.

Unfortunately, Google Cloud VPN cannot be used on top of a dedicated connection.

This isn’t the first time that Google has offered a service like this, it’d be somewhat of a surprise if it did. It’s previous offering was Carrier Peering, basically offering similar capabilities to the new one, however, Dedicated Interconnect is said to let users create a network extension with private IPs, plus it also comes with an SLA, according to TechCrunch.

Dedicated Interconnects have already been made available in a number of locations, which can be seen here, and will offer a 99.9% SLA, as long as two interconnects are being run. With four in place it will go up to 99.99% SLA.

Every interconnect costs $1,700 per 10 Gb Ethernet circuit, so get your calculator out because it’s not going to be cheap. However, the offering is made towards larger enterprises, so even if the price range is looking above $20,000, it’s probably going to be within the realms of possibility.

Google’s recently spent quite a bit of time looking at the networking side of things, recently it launched Network Service Tiers Alpha, which the company said will allow customers to optimise for performance by choosing the Premium Tier, or optimise for cost, based on what tier the customer chooses.