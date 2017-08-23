Google’s Titan security chip takes cloud wars to the hardware

Due to be revealed on Thursday, Titan will stop a machine from booting up if any hardware tampering is found.

Google is due to reveal details of a new computer chip that will give it an edge over the likes of Amazon and Microsoft when it comes to cloud security.

Called Titan, the computer chip is said to have been installed across the company’s cloud data centres in computer servers and network cards.

The Titan technology, which will have technical details released on Thursday, according to Reuters, is said to scan hardware in order to ensure that hardware has not been tampered with, if anything is detected the machine won’t boot.

Neal Mueller, head of infrastructure product marketing for Google Cloud Platform, told Reuters in a recent interview that: “It allows us to maintain a level of understanding in our supply chain that we otherwise wouldn’t have.”

It’s unsurprising that Google would be seeking to increase the security of its cloud offering given that security is often top of mind for enterprise tech decision makers. Whether it will be enough to boost its chances in the battle for market domination is another thing entirely.

Google’s done a good job with regards to reassuring enterprises that it does actually care about operating a cloud business, however, it only holds around 7% of the market, compared to Amazon Web Services 41% and Microsoft’s 13%, according to Synergy Research Group, Google is a long way back.

The move is a potential differentiator for Google, but both Microsoft and Amazon would also attest to having high grade security technology, so proving how much of a differentiator Titan is will be difficult.

Google, like the other leading cloud giants, has been frequently adding to its portfolio with AI and machine learning capabilities in addition to reducing its pricing for some of its products.