IBM adds Intel Optane to bare metal cloud

More power on offer from IBM as Oracle goes after the food and drink market.

IBM has made Intel’s Optane non-volatile memory media available on selected cloud bare metal configurations.

The technology, which was promised by the company to appear in the second half of this year, is described as a non-volatile memory media with an “industry leading combination of high throughput, low latency, high QoS and ultra-high endurance,” according to IBM.

IBM says that the SSD offering will help businesses to break through data bottlenecks.

What’s specifically on offer is the Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X, which is designed to combine memory and storage so that applications can operate faster due to faster caching and faster storage performance.

Dustin McNabb, IBM Cloud analyst relations at IBM said on the company’s blog: “The DC P4800X offers amazing response times for virtually any workload — making it ideal for critical applications with demanding latency requirements. In addition, the DC P4800X enables enterprises to deploy bigger and more affordable datasets to gain new insights from large memory pools.”

Currently the offering is only going to be available from five of IBM’s data centres: Dallas, London, Washington DC, San Jose, and Melbourne.

IBM’s not the only cloud player to improve the services it offers, with Oracle deciding to announce the Data Science Cloud Services.

The release comes from Oracle Hospitality and is, somewhat unsurprisingly, aimed at food and beverage operators and helping them to analyse data to improve “top and bottom lines.”

The suite offers Oracle Hospitality Menu Recommendations Cloud Service and Oracle Hospitality Adaptive Forecasts Cloud Service.

Basically, Big Red is bringing machine learning and data-analytics tools to the food and drink industry.

“Margins are being squeezed in hospitality like never before,” said Mike Webster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Hospitality. “Labor and food costs are increasing, and competition for the dining dollar is high. With our Data Science Cloud Services, we are giving our customers the ability to be as profitable as possible, by helping them pinpoint cost-savings in each location while optimizing every single sales opportunity to deliver revenue growth.”