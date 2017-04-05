IBM Cloud boosts AI computing with Nvidia Tesla GPU

IBM Cloud’s P100-based offerings expand the scale and scope of cloud services based on NVIDIA’s GPU computing platform.

IBM Cloud has added to its AI and deep learning coffers, making the NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPU accelerator available on cloud.

The first such cloud provider to offer the Tesla P100, IBM will give companies near-instant access to Tesla P100 – the world’s most powerful data center GPU ever built.

Via IBM’s Cloud Platform, companies will now have the ability to test and run applications that have the potential to solve problems that were once unsolvable. Businesses can expect to more quickly and efficiently run compute-heavy workloads, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning and high performance data analytics.

IBM Cloud customers will have the option to equip individual IBM Bluemix bare metal servers with two NVIDIA Tesla P100 data center GPUs. These powerful GPU-accelerated cloud instances, deliver the performance of up to 25 non-accelerated servers, dramatically saving money for HPC and AI workloads.

With all key deep learning frameworks GPU-accelerated and over 400 HPC applications in a broad range of domains, including the top 10 high performance computing applications, IBM Cloud customers can quickly tap into the power of the the GPU platform to boost performance, accelerate time to results and save money.

The availability of Tesla P100 on IBM’s Cloud is the latest in a new trend sweeping the industry – GPU computing in the cloud. As developers seek AI computing platforms, many are choosing to consume technology like GPU Computing via cloud. Near-instant access paired with the scalability offered by some of the largest data centres, makes GPU Computing in the cloud an attractive proposition for developers.