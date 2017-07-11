IBM targets data sovereignty with Cloud Digital Object service

IBM’S Cross Region Service to offer Cloud data storage across EU regions.

IBM has announced a new extension to its Cloud Digital Object storage system which will allow business to store, manage, and protect data in IBM Cloud data centres within the European Union.

The new EU Cross Region service is available to businesses internationally and provides a way for copies of data to be made and stored automatically within Cloud centres in three different locations in the EU.

These regions include Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Milan, to provide businesses with a means to access data during situations of disaster recovery, where important information needs to be obtained immediately.

The move is designed as a method to save businesses the time of creating replications of data and then having to manage these copies in another location, which in turn allows businesses to effectively manage and reduce downtime.

The service will also help businesses meet EU data sovereignty laws, and provide more resilience when needing to deal with disruptions and recovery.

IBM will use its SecureSlice technology to distribute slices of data across storage systems within the EU. This includes providing encryption, erasure coding, and dispersing data to multiple locations in a means to increase protection of data content.

A key feature of IBM Cloud Platform includes maintaining unstructured data that can be later accessed via a self-service portal based on API’s from any location. The new EU Cross service will use this feature as a means to facilitate growing consumer demands in Europe.

The service aims to increase the security of data being uploaded, and therefore allow customers to feel more at ease concerning the accessibility and security over data. It would also assist businesses in better organising and managing workload as they can retrieve whatever data they need at local data centres on demand.

This will include providing businesses with more convenience when needing frequent access to programs like DevOps, analytics, collaboration and active content repositories.