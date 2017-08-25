Marketo goes all in on Google Cloud Platform

Google will increase its use of Marketo, whilst the marketing software company will migrate to GCP.

Google Cloud Platform has signed up a big name customer in the shape of Marketo.

The marketing automation software provider is due to move entirely onto Google’s cloud offering, with Google also integrating some of its tools into Marketo’s products, a joint go-to market approach and an expanded use of Market internally at Google will also occur, according to Forbes.

The marketing software maker is said to already be in the process of working with Google’s engineering teams and plans to be fully migrated off its own servers and onto GCP before 2019.

Google, which has been seeking to prove its enterprise credentials, can count this as a major win as Marketo is considered to be one of the leading companies in its field, along with Salesforce and Oracle.

Nan Boden, head of global technology partners, Google Cloud, said in a blog post that the first phase of the collaboration will see integration between Marketo solutions and

G Suite so that Marketo users will be able to use things like Gmail, Sheets, and Hangouts Chat for “faster marketing content development and deeper engagement with customers and prospects.”

Google BigQuery and Machine Learning APIs will also be included in the integration.

Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo, is reported as saying that the allure of Google’s advertising products, such as AdWords, played a major part in the company’s decision to align with Google.

The partnership is the latest in a long list for Google, which just last week revealed that it had extended its partnership with Box so that the file collaboration company’s customers could use Google’s Cloud Vision service to add image recognition to its service.

Boden said: “Our relationship with Marketo demonstrates Google Cloud’s commitment to deep collaboration with leading SaaS companies (Evernote and Box) by providing the best public cloud platform to host their applications, leverage machine learning and data analytics and integrate with our productivity suite.”