Microsoft, Apple, Salesforce, AWS, Oracle – Must see tech conferences to add to your diary

There’s a theory in the tech industry that everything shuts down in the summer months. Execs go off on holiday, and all projects are mothballed until employees are back form a well-earned break.

That’s not entirely true, given that the tech sector seems to be motoring forward at an unprecedented rate, but the summer is typically a little quieter on the announcement front for most companies.

But now that the summer months are drawing to a close, the sun is setting earlier, and people are looking to grab those last few moments of sunshine before winter sets in, it’s almost time to head back to the office and get to work.

The summer may be nearing an end but that doesn’t mean the tech industry doesn’t have anything to look forward to till Christmas, no, there’s lots to put in the calendar.

That’s right, event season is about to land again. The sparring between vendors, the masses of product announcements, the long-haul flights and everything in-between is almost upon us.

There may only be four months of the year left (where’d the year go?!) but there’s a lot of big tech conferences to be crammed in. Salesforce, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and Apple all have their showpiece events in the second half of the year, and there’s plenty of announcements expected.

Salesforce Dreamforce

Running from the 6th – 9th of November at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, this is one of the blockbuster events of the year.

Arguably the pioneer of SaaS and one of the biggest cloud companies in the world, Salesforce makes its presence known in San Francisco with a few of its closest friends, over 170,000 of them, and plans to wow them with its latest and greatest innovations.

Last year’s event saw around 15 million online viewers tune in to see the likes of Marc Benioff, Melinda Gates, Billie Jean King, will.i.am, Tony Robbins, and many more deliver keynote speeches.

Previous years have seen the likes of Hilary Clinton, Al Gore, and Arianna Huffington speak, so it’s likely there’ll be some big names on the schedule this time around.

Last year saw the introduction of Quip, Salesforce Einstein, Lightning Bolt, and numerous updates to its other technology platforms – expect to see a lot more this November.

CBR will be reporting live from the event come November.