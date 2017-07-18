Oracle to hire 1,000 new cloud bods across EMEA

Big Red looks to continue its cloud momentum with 1000 new sales reps.

Oracle is aiming to continue its aggressive cloud growth with the creation of 1000 new jobs across EMEA.

Big Red’s on a positive turn when it comes to the cloud, reporting 58% growth in its most recent financial results, something which clearly sat well with the markets as its valuation moved past $200bn. Now it is looking to capitalise on this positive period by hiring more sales representatives.

Rather than taking a standard approach to hiring sales people – hiring more sales people, Big Red’s decided to hire people from a more diverse group of backgrounds. The company said that it is looking for people with between two to six years work experience, currently in HR, marketing, recruitment, finance, supply chain, or sales roles.

The idea behind this is to get people into the organisation that has an understanding of how different lines of business work and speak.

Dermot O Kelly, SVP and Country Leader, UK, Ireland and Israel at Oracle told members of the press during a phone briefing that: “The new generation of recruits is already fairly tech savvy anyway…so it’s becoming more important or a greater asset to have experience of the line of businesses because most come with reasonable degree of tech knowledge anyway.”

The breakdown of how many staff will be employed across the EMEA region has not been made clear, so it is unknown how many will be based in the UK.

O Kelly said that the company would love to hire them all by January 2018.