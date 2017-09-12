Rackspace looks to dominate managed cloud services market after Datapipe acquisition

Rackspace gains data centres & big name clients.

Rackspace has acquired DataPipe in a move that it says will make it the “world’s leader in multi-cloud managed services.”

The acquisition is said to be Rackspace’s largest in its history, although no details have revealed about how much it will actually be.

Datapipe, which was founded in 2000, has made its name as a provider of managed public cloud services, and has 825 employees in addition to 29 data centres in nine countries.

Rackspace is buying a whole heap of capabilities and experience from the DataPipe staff and customer relationships. The Jersey City company has, and continues to work with, the likes of the US Departments of Defense, the UK Cabinet Office, Ministry of Justice, and the Department of Transport.

The company also offers software and tooling, data centres in areas that Rackspace has little or no presence, colo services across four continents, and managed services on the Alibaba Cloud.

“Our customers are looking for help as they spread their applications across public and private clouds, managed hosting, and colocation, depending on the blend of performance, agility, control, security, and cost-efficiency they’re seeking,” said Joe Eazor, CEO of Rackspace. “With the acquisition of Datapipe, we’re very pleased to expand the multi-cloud managed services we provide our customers, while also opening doors to new opportunities across the globe.”

Citigroup is acting as the sole financial adviser to Rackspace in the transaction and the acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2017. Barclays and DH Capital are financial advisors to Datapipe.

Read more: Using Data Gravity to Accelerate your Business

“We are very proud of the business we have built and the innovations and successful customer outcomes we have been recognised for, and the future of Datapipe will be even brighter in combination with Rackspace,” said Robb Allen, founder and CEO of Datapipe.

“Customers need guidance using public cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. They also need help navigating the use of private clouds, managed hosting and colocation solutions, often in combination, as they move critical applications out of their corporate data centres. The combination of complementary capabilities and resources from both of our companies will create the world’s leading provider of multi-cloud managed services.”