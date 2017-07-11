Red Hat shifts into overdrive with OpenShift Online cloud platform

Open source company adds a hat full of enhancements to the public cloud offering.

Red Hat has introduced the next generation of its OpenShift Online cloud platform.

The latest version of the OpenShift Online offering, which was launched in 2011, will include a new one-click “Git push” command deployment that’s designed to speed up application provisioning and deployment for developers and sysadmins.

Other additions include automatic scaling, S2I builds, IDE integration, and middleware services through the Red Hat OpenShift Application Services.

The open source, container-native, multi-tenant cloud platform, which is based on the same Linux container and Kubernetes-based foundation as its OpenShift Container Platform, is basically designed to make the lives of developers a little bit easier by improving the processes of building, deploying, and scaling cloud-native applications in a public cloud environment.

Since its inception the product has been well received, with more than three million applications hosted on it from developers, start-ups, educational institutions and so on.

Ashesh Badani, VP &GM, OpenShift, Red Hat, said: “Application agility and, more broadly, digital transformation has become not just a goal, but a necessary change for many enterprises across the world thanks in no small part to rapidly changing customer needs and competitive demands.

“Linux containers and cloud-native applications are helping to fuel these transformations. Red Hat OpenShift Online enables organizations to accelerate the path to production for their container-based applications by giving developers the ability to quickly begin new development projects and easily bring them into production in the enterprise.”

The Red Hat OpenShift offering is available as a Starter offering, which is a free service that includes 1GB of memory and 1GB storage for unrestricted use, and the Pro offering, a paid service that adds additional resources for $25 per month per GB of memory or storage.

Al Gillen, group vice president, Software Development and Open Source, IDC, said: “Cloud-native application development is the key to unlocking digital transformation. Red Hat OpenShift’s support for Docker and Kubernetes, in conjunction with its ability to support polyglot languages, databases and application development frameworks, promises to empower organizations to develop applications marked by the relative absence of vendor lock-in and indigenous portability across infrastructures.”