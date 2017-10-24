Salesforce Economy to create $859bn in new revenues by 2022

A revamped Salesforce AppExchange should help to keep on making people money.

For Salesforce it’s often not just about the technology, but about what that technology can enable.

The company’s great at pitching the outcomes of using its tech rather than focusing on the ins and outs of it. A clever tool to make it more appealing to the average user, but also useful for highlighting the fact that its tech is all about enabling the user to do their job.

There’s even evidence now to highlight just how much Salesforce’s technology can benefit the global economy.

According to the Salesforce Economy report from IDC there’s going to be 3.3 million new jobs and more than $859bn in new business revenues worldwide by 2022 thanks to the economic contribution of the Salesforce ecosystem.

Given that IDC predicted that this number would be 1.9 million jobs and $389bn in new revenues by 2022 just last year, something is clearly going right in the Salesforce world.

Financial services will benefit the most from the new jobs, with an anticipated 584,995 and $164bn in new business revenues by 2022. Manufacturing could see 638,296 new jobs and $159bn, whilst retail may see $92.6bn in new revenues and 401,355 new jobs. Government and public sector might benefit to the tune of $50.9bn in new revenues and 221,640 new jobs.

For the UK the Salesforce Economy is predicted to generate more than $65bn of business revenues and create 329,160 direct and indirect jobs in the same timeframe.

Obviously this could change dramatically, Brexit may reshape the UK and Salesforce may hit a rough patch – anything could happen.

Clearly, Salesforce is eager to keep its customers happy and to continue enabling them to use its cloud ecosystem, so it’s launched a new AppExchange.

The company has added personalised recommendations, trailhead learning, lightning apps and solutions and a greater industry focus.

“The AppExchange has been such a critical tool in helping us drive our growth. We use more than 200 apps at Honeywell, which allow us to boost our sales productivity and accomplish more each day,” said Kathy Ecklund, Director, Global Business Analytics & CRM Excellence, Honeywell Home and Business Technologies. “The new, intuitive AppExchange is easy to navigate, and helps me find solutions that answer my business needs.”