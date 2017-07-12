Salesforce Einstein comes to Field Service Lightning

New capabilities added to make mobile workers more productive.

Salesforce is continuing to roll out its artificial intelligence offering Einstein to more of its product portfolio.

Einstein is already a key component of products such as the Salesforce Commerce Cloud and the Financial Services Cloud, and will now become a part of Field Service Lightning.

The idea is to provide a smarter onsite customer experience by applying insights and intelligence to mobile workers in order to help increase productivity, onsite efficiency, and drive revenue, the company said.

Field Service Lightning, which was introduced last year, is being enhanced by three new capabilities: Einstein Vision for Field Service, Equipment and Inventory Management, and Field Service Analytics.

“For nearly a decade, Salesforce has paved the way for innovation in the service industry,” said Adam Blitzer, EVP and GM, Sales and Service Clouds, Salesforce. “Today, we’re excited to bring our innovation a step further. With the introduction of Einstein and Analytics for Field Service Lightning, our customers will be able to deliver a smarter, more efficient onsite customer experience.”

Einstein Vision brings image recognition to field service so that companies can use pre-trained image classifiers to handle things like looking at similar looking parts and serial numbers that can make something as dishwasher repairs more complex. In this example the company says that a repairman would simply need to take a picture and Einstein Vision would be able to identify the exact product type.

The Equipment and Inventory Management element of the update is designed to use scheduling automation to ensure that the correct work crew, equipment, and so on, are where they are meant to be at all times.

The Field Service Analytics addition will provide insights for managers to act upon in order to improve productivity throughout the mobile workforce. Salesforce says that service managers will be able to integrate all their data into one application so that they can get a complete view of their mobile workforce.