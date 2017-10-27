University of Cambridge enrolls Dropbox to boost collaboration

Dropbox adds another university to its 6,000 strong customer base in education.

The University of Cambridge has chosen Dropbox to provide improved collaboration tools for its staff and students.

While weighing its technology needs recently, the University of Cambridge carried out an audit that identified more than 250 unique EFSS and collaboration use cases.

University of Cambridge information systems chief architect Mark Ferrar said: “We want to ensure that our staff and students have the best choice of technology solutions available to them at their fingertips, and therefore offering Dropbox has given everyone the opportunity to work more effectively with co-workers both here and elsewhere.”

Dropbox for Business has been chosen by the university, as the tool meets a wide range of technology requirements of various university departments.

Teams including the Institute of Astronomy and the Department of Public Health and Primary Care can now leverage Dropbox’s Smart Sync tool to better share, edit and collaborate research from any location, promoting Cambridge’s core values.

Among the university’s core values is freedom, pitched as a unique ethos to think freely and an openness to publish what needs to be said. The aforementioned openness is another core value which Dropbox is channeling to transform internal collaboration processes and unify both colleges and departments to accelerate the pace of research.

The university is also striving for invisible IT, believing that ‘the greatest feedback on the technology is silence.’ Dropbox Business has allowed academics to pursue their research without hindrance or complaint, ensuring the IT department is able to focus on continued innovation.

Ferrar said: “Its scalability and ease of use are key factors in us making Dropbox available to everyone at the university. We want to offer the best choice of collaboration tools for our staff and students so they can focus on their important work, and Dropbox fits perfectly into this.”

Dropbox is certainly notching up a significant number of customers in the education sector, with Cambridge joining over 6,000 educational institutions worldwide that have deployed Dropbox.