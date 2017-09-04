Azure, Google cloud skills more in demand than AWS

Pressure is mounting on AWS as Azure and Google Cloud proficient individuals prove to be more desirable to employers.

Analysis has revealed a sharp increase in demand for cloud engineering and cybersecurity skills in the last year, with particular interest in Azure, Google Cloud and AWS proficiency.

Microsoft Azure skills were found to be 62 per cent more in demand, while AWS skills were 37 per cent more desirable. A colossal 116 per cent increase in interest was noted for familiarity with the Google Cloud Platform.

The Azure, Google dominance in these new statistics applies pressure to AWS in its pursuit to hold its ground among the cloud frontrunners.

This information was gathered and collated from Akamai analysis of the UK IT skills market, the American content delivery network and cloud services provider, also finding that cloud cybersecurity skills are in high demand.

Qualifications in cloud cybersecurity have also risen massively in demand, with the Certified Cloud Security Professional certification regarded as 70 per cent more desirable. The GIAC Security Essentials Certification is now drawing 149 per cent more interest from employers.

The Akamai analysis also found that the demand for cloud application management, particularly Microservice skills, had increased by a huge 114 per cent.

Ian Florey, Solutions Engineering Manager at Akamai UK comments: “These figures are encouraging for young students considering a career in the cloud industry. The demand for increasingly complex and specific cloud skills is a sign that the UK is moving beyond simply adopting the cloud, to embracing the benefits it can provide.”

Cloud is the technology behind some newly announced tools geared towards the enterprise, providing all-encompassing command centres to streamline processes and gain greater transparency. One such cloud driven platform for the enterprise is Dynamics 365.

“With cloud technology becoming the backbone of business infrastructure across the world, demand for these technologies will increase. It’s crucial we nurture the talents of the UK’s students now, to combat concerns that the UK is facing a skills deficit, and ensure we have the skills available to manage and innovate these technologies in the future,” said Florey.