CISOs find cybersecurity is sabotaging productivity

Many are angry about the tight grip some security tools have over their productivity, with 81% of enterprises reporting innovation limitations.

CISOs have found that end users are frustrated by cybersecurity tools getting in the way of productivity, as 88 per cent of enterprises restrict access to websites and applications.

A towering 94 per cent of enterprising are taking the step of implementing web proxy services for the purpose of limiting the online freedom of users.

End users are expressing discontent at the inability to boost productivity with agility, with 74 per cent of CISOs having experiences such complaints. This is a serious problem, as 81 per cent said that security is hampering innovation.

These statistics have been compiled by enterprise security provider, Bromium, which also found business relationship progress is being hindered by security tools delaying deals with customers.

Ian Pratt, President and Co-Founder of Bromium, said: “At a time when competition is fierce, the risk of falling behind and being less productive is as big a risk to an enterprise as cyberattacks. Security has to enable innovation by design, not act as a barrier to progress.”

“Sadly, traditional approaches to security are leading to frustrated users, unhappy CISOs and strained relationships between workers and IT departments – all of which stifles business development, innovation and growth.”

These hold ups are incredibly costly in terms of time, requiring an average of 572 hours of handling complaints and providing assistance to customers stuck behind security features.

Pratt said: “The way security works today is broken. It is unacceptable that end users are making help desk requests just to get permission to download documents and access websites they need to do their job… It is also unfair that IT and security are seen as the enemy when they are simply trying to keep the organisation safe. But it doesn’t need to be this way. There is a way to let end users click with confidence while keeping the organization safe. It’s called application isolation.”