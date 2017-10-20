Intel invests $60m in cybersecurity, AI and self-driving startups

Intel is making tactical investments in preparation for the data explosion the world is set to face.

In preparation for an era of vast data growth, Intel Capital is investing $60 million in 15 startups from spaces including cybersecurity, AI and self-driving vehicles.

Intel Capital has been highly active in 2017, having so far engaged in year-to-date investment activity amounting to a colossal $566 million.

Not only does this set of startups cover an array of specialisms, but the companies also herald from a range of counties including the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and Israel.

Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital, said: “The world is undergoing a data explosion… By 2020, every autonomous vehicle on the road will create 4 TB of data per day. A million self-driving cars will create the same amount of data every day as 3 billion people.”

The 15 technology startups involved in this latest move can be split into four groups, those that focus on analysing data, capturing data, and managing data, and securing data.

“As Intel transitions to a data company, Intel Capital is actively investing in startups across the technology spectrum that can help expand the data ecosystem and pathfind important new technologies,” said Brooks.

Intel is heavily engaged in pioneering the application of new technologies; recently launching a new set of AI focussed processors, taking the fight to formidable competitor, Nvidia. These processors bare the name Nervana, and the process has involved collaboration with Facebook, a driving force in AI development.

The firm has also been engaged in IoT innovation, another top tech trend that is both exciting and concerning people. As part of this initiative, the company aunched a new security device at the Internet of Things World Congress.

Autonomous driving is another popular, cutting edge tech trend that Intel has shown interest in, recently working with Waymo on a driverless car system, aiming to eventually achieve level four and five autonomy.