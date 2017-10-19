McAfee nurtures the human-machine relationship with new AI platform

McAfee has security efficiency firmly within its sights, partnering with IBM and Cisco to save valuable time.

Security firm McAfee, has harnessed analytics, deep learning, and AI in a new product to cut away inefficiencies from the processes of security operations centers (SOC).

McAfee Investigator is set to be an open cybersecurity platform that enhances the effectiveness of humans and machines working in sync, building on this relationship, rather than extracting the human component.

Armed with a set of abilities, the Investigator tool has been built to prioritise threats automatically by leveraging analytics, streamlining what would perhaps be an impossible task for the unaided human analyst.

Improving efficiency is central to McAfee’s new offerings, and the company is lined up to collaborate with giants, IBM and Cisco to smooth the process of integration to free up time for crucial defensive work.

The company is also unveiling a Cloud Workload Security solution, particularly targeting the enterprise with protection that can keep up with and quickly process elastic workloads.

Chris Young, CEO of McAfee, said: “Security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the complexity they face in their environments which hinders their ability to defend against the growing number of threats.”

While humans are often at the core of major cybersecurity calamities, it is evident that technology is no yet ready to take the reins entirely, but AI can now make the job considerably easier.

“McAfee is acting on our ‘Together is power’ principle with collaborative security that combines the unique advantages of people, machines and partners enabling teams to be situationally aware of security events and take swift action to thwart assaults, from the endpoint to the cloud,” said Young.

Cloud has also been a focus area for McAfee, recently providing a solution to single point of failure risk associated with AWS cloud. The product in this instance is called the McAfee Virtual Network.