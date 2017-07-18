John McAfee takes aim at “harmful” Google with Sentinel

The cyber security expert believes Google has, “taken the mantle of corporate conscience, and sacrificed it on the altar of mammon, for money.”

John McAfee has set his sets on Google with a new venture called Sentinel.

The founder of McAfee and one of the luminaries of the cyber security scene, took to Russian media outlet RT to say: “I love Google from one standpoint, that it has opened up the world to information beyond comprehension.

“But if you believe that Google is not harmful, then you must believe that the total loss of our privacy and human dignity is not harmful.”

Far from being done, John McAfee went on to complain about being a ‘number’, saying: “We are not numbers. I’m not a statistic, I’m not a collection of attitudes and desires, I’m a human being with my own dreams and hopes and problems, and by making me a number, you’ve removed my dignity.”

McAfee, clearly not a huge fan of Google, said that Google has, “taken the mantle of corporate conscience, and sacrificed it on the altar of mammon, for money.”

So to combat Google’s all seeing, all knowing business, McAfee is going to be releasing a product called Sentinel, an anti-hacking device that will protect people from being indexed by Google.

He told RT: “It’s the world’s first anti-hacking device, I’m just two minutes away from putting in the switch to make the Google crawlers be hackers.”

This isn’t the first time he has pitched Sentinel, after an update was provided on April 12th. At that time McAfee, the CEO of MGT said: “During its limited initial release, we challenged the best hackers in the world to exploit MGT Sentinel. Unfortunately, the product proved vulnerable on both the server and sensor side, and was not foolproof as I had promised.”

However, a redesign of the product is believed to have fixed these issues and Chris Roberts, the CTO of MGT said: “We know how the attackers work, so Sentinel has been enhanced to blend seamlessly within its environment by maintaining the appropriate port and service configurations. Sentinel’s advanced capabilities will monitor extraneous traffic to identify legitimate threats within seconds.”