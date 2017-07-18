Cyber SecurityProtection Back to Home

John McAfee takes aim at “harmful” Google with Sentinel

Increase / Decrease text size
John McAfee
Previous ArticleDow Jones S3 cloud carelessness leaves door open on WSJ customer data
Next ArticleRackspace to offer managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Top 5 critical infrastructure cyber attacks
3 hours ago
Google Glass returns with an Enterprise Edition
3 hours ago
Rackspace to offer managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry
3 hours ago
John McAfee takes aim at “harmful” Google with Sentinel
4 hours ago
Dow Jones S3 cloud carelessness leaves door open on WSJ customer data
7 hours ago
Public cloud spending to surpass $266bn in 2021, IDC reports
7 hours ago
AI gold rush causes mass confusion as vendors flood the space
9 hours ago
Global Switch hit by second power outage at GS2 UK data centre
9 hours ago
MasterCard fraud detection boosted by AI acquisition
10 hours ago
Lessons learned from notPetya
10 hours ago
Oracle to hire 1,000 new cloud bods across EMEA
13 hours ago
Telegram to block terror related activity on platform’s channels
1 day ago
Sadiq Khan: Making London the land of Silicon Valley opportunity
1 day ago
Keeping Control of Data in the transition to Cloud
1 day ago
Does Brexit mean Brexit? How to mitigate the challenges of cross-border operations
1 day ago
Sky expands digital security relationship with Cisco
1 day ago