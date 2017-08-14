McAfee bolsters AWS cloud security

McAfee is providing 72 hour free trials of the new AWS cloud security platform.

McAfee has announced a new AWS cloud security offering that negates the single point of failure risk.

This new offering is called the McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform, and its creators intend it to be more resilient than some other providers on the basis that it defends from the individual workload level.

The security provider is allowing for an early preview of the new AWS cloud security product, during which tests can be conducted to simulate cyber attacks, with dashboards available to control the system, in addition to policy configuration.

Network congestion is also set to be improved by this new platform, as it has been designed to function within distributed AWS infrastructure. The product is also intended to be easily brought on board by development teams, sending it into action quickly with automation frameworks.

Shishir Singh, vice president and general manager of the Network Security business unit, McAfee, said: “AWS covers a lot of ground, such as security of the cloud, but users are still responsible for their security in the cloud—including securing their operating systems, applications and data traffic… While firewall configurations are important, security teams and cloud architects need to address exploit prevention, malware protection and gain visibility into the lateral movement of threats. With McAfee Network Security Platform, users can move beyond the basics to more sophisticated protection of their cloud network.”

Earlier this year McAfee emerged once again as a standalone company, having previously been renamed as Intel Security following 51% of the company being sold by private equity firm TPG. The new approach displayed by McAfee may be intended to set its intentions and capabilities in stone following the return of its name to the market.

While the McAfee name has returned, Intel will still hold a 49% equity stake in the company, which holds in excess of 1,200 security patents and employs over 7,500 security professionals.