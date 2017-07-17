Sky expands digital security relationship with Cisco

Security tech to be deployed to Sky’s European entities as well.

Sky and Cisco have extended their digital security collaboration in order to provide content protection across any screen.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Sky will expand its use of Cisco’s video security portfolio, including the VideoGuard Everywhere conditional access and digital rights management solutions.

The purpose of the products is to secure video distribution to devices such as PCs and Mac computers, tablets, mobile phone devices, and of course the traditional set-top box.

The deal will also see the security solutions being extended to other Sky entities in Europe such as Sky Italia and Deutschland.

“Our agreement with Cisco provides us with the highest levels of security to protect our investments in content and innovation across the region and across any screen.” said Alun Webber, chief product officer, Sky. “Together, we can build and deliver with confidence, a converged experience between the set-top box and mobile devices to enable secure access for customers to content wherever they are – in or out of the home.”

Given the rise of cloud-powered video services and the exhaustive number of devices that content can be accessed on, it is no surprise that one of the major content providers, Sky, would seek further means by which they could protect their digital services.

“At Cisco, security is in our DNA. We have been providing security solutions for the TV industry for decades, and we continue to collaborate with innovative customers like Sky to protect against new forms of digital piracy,” said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. “Our advanced detection technology and security intelligence paired with Sky’s internal team of experts enables us to deliver an unparalleled level of protection through the years ahead.”

No financial figures related to the cost of the security agreement have been revealed.