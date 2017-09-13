How has Micro Focus’ security portfolio changed following HPE Software merger?

Micro Focus announce new innovations, partnerships and enhancements to their security portfolio at Protect 2017.

Micro Focus has announced new customer-centric innovations across its security portfolio after its successful spin-merge with HPE software.

Announced at Protect 2017 event, Micro Focus revealed the security solutions across security operations, application security, identity and access management and data security.

The aim of the new innovations want to encourage businesses to change their approach to security that helps tackle the risks they face today and create the right balance between business data and mitigating.

In order to effectively protect themselves from security threats, the solutions from Micro Focus help businesses to protect sensitive data, use an identity-based approach to security monitoring and utilise powerful analytics to turn business data into meaningful information.

During Protect 2017 Micro Focus also announce partnerships and enhancements to their portfolio as well as solutions. This included a new partnership with Elastic to provide IT and security teams better visibility and customization data within search boards and automating secure DevOps will enhance the Fortify portfolio allowing developers to test applications seamlessly.

Innovations announced include built-in security analytics and enhanced dashboards, securing sensitive data across Hybrid IT with SecureData Cloud being launched for AWS and also supporting Hybrid environments.

Although changing to hybrid IT environments, better analytics capabilities and quicker development cycles is enabling organizations to increase their value, the increasing trends are also putting a large amount of pressure on businesses to bring in security on a large scale across multiple platforms.

John Delk, Chief Product Officer at Micro Focus, said: “Our new, expanded security portfolio opens up a unique opportunity for security teams – empowering customers with the solutions to protect their most sensitive assets and applications at scale, drive identity-centric control and obtain actionable insights across their environments.”

Many industries will benefit from Micro Focus’ innovative security solutions, including the financial sector by helping to quicken security processes throughout product development.

Enksaikhan Pagva, Manager of Information Security, Unitel, said: “Micro Focus helps us correlate all of the security data across our organization and normalize the information for immediate action in responding to threats.

“This enables our security analysts to save time on routine tasks, and prioritize the most pertinent threats to ensure that we are delivering the best possible service to our customers and preventing fraud.”