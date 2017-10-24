Sophos unmasks the unknown with new next gen firewall

Sophos are heralding the new XG Firewall as an industry first for its synchronised security capabilities.

Tackling the torrent of threats concealed within application traffic, the Sophos XG Firewall is intended to be able to automatically process and control unfamiliar app.

Sophos are heralding the new network application firewall as an industry first for its synchronised security approach that allows information to be accessed from the endpoint.

Not only is the XG Firewall set to be capable of automatically identifying unfamiliar applications, it is also able to provide options for controlling them, providing significantly enhanced visibility.

A new XG hardware series has also been introduced by Sophos, aiming to provide modular connectivity and deployment options.

Rob Ayoub, research director, IDC Security Products commented “The latest version of the Sophos XG Firewall represents a significant improvement in network application visibility, especially in regards to unknown applications. It’s an innovative solution to an industry-wide problem that has been getting increasingly challenging over time.”

This new security offering will be ready for implementation either on-premise, or in the cloud. Sophos security packages such as Sophos Endpoint Protection and InterceptX will incorporate the new, next gen firewall.

Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of Enduser and Network Security Groups at Sophos, said: “In a recent study, IT professionals admitted that about 60 per cent of network traffic is unknown, and the security risks associated with this tops their list of concerns.”

“Sophos can identify this traffic because the endpoint knows exactly what applications are running and it can share this data with the firewall through the Sophos Security Heartbeat™. Synchronized App Control has improved visibility and increased the IT administrators’ ability to proactively manage network traffic. This new technology is a game changer for the IT professional who is no longer prepared to accept the gaps and blind spots that stand alone firewall and endpoint solutions have created in their environments,” Schiappa said.

The rapidly changing threat landscape has robbed professionals of confidence that their organisations are safe, with skilled security experts in short supply for handling the vast volumes of threat laced data. For these reasons it is essential that security processes are automated to reduce the load weighing down analysts, and provide formidable visibility.

Dan Russell, CIO at Pine Cove Consulting, a certified Sophos Partner, said: “Our clients appreciate the streamlined management and simplified user interface of the XG Firewall. Deployment flexibility has made it easy to improve security without the complication of replacing current infrastructure… The XG Firewall can be installed inline or in ‘discover mode’ with an existing firewall. Additionally, Sophos Intercept X can be installed on the endpoint next to any existing endpoint protection, adding next-generation threat protection into any traditional environment,” said Russell.