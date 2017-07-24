5 of the most unexpected places to find a data centre

The data centre industry is one that usually follows the traditional infrastructure of a facility which is built up with computer systems and cabled tiers.

However, as the industry becomes more modern, data centres are now being built with a more creative infrastructure, in places you would never expect.

CBR lists the five most unexpected places you could find a data centre so far.

Nuclear Bunker

What do you think when you hear of a nuclear bunker? Chemicals, military forces and so on. I definitely wouldn’t think of a data centre that’s for sure.

Well, underground bunkers have recently become a prime location for today’s data centre.

Bunkers are most popularly understood for their extensive use during wars to store weapons and also act as command and control facilities.

The secure storage of bunkers has since then made them useful for data centre storage.

Swedish provider, Bahnhof became one of the first internet service providers to build as data centre in a nuclear bunker, and it wasn’t just any nuclear bunker- it was one from the cold war.

The Pionen site, located in Stockholm is 100ft deep and is secured by a 40 centimetre thick steel door at the entrance.

Similar to data centres, Bunkers must also be insulated with large amounts of ventilation and air conditioning- another feature which makes it suitable for a data centre facility.

Pacific Ocean

All data centre providers know the basics about data centre infrastructure and how they need to be kept chilled- but who would have thought some would take it so literally (?).

Microsoft came up with the unbelievable plan, known as Project Natick, to store data under the sea.

The company tested its first underwater data centre, Leona Philpot, in 2016 with Microsoft believing it would prove effective as half of the world’s population is located within 125 miles of a coast. Thus, having a data centre in the sea would reduce latency.

According to Microsoft, a data centre located in the ocean removes the need for data centre cooling and if built with offshore renewable energy sources, zero emissions would be produced.

The next data centre locations are out-of-this-world – literally.

