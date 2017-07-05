Equinix expands European footprint with $113m data centre

Equinix has officially opened its AM4 data centre in Amsterdam for customers looking to move closer to the digital edge from Europe’s core gateway.

Equinix has confirmed the opening of its new Amsterdam data centre, AM4- that was built as part of the company’s plans to move customers closer to the digital edge.

The new $113m facility joins Equnix’s other data centres currently located in the Amsterdam Science Park campus.

The data centre provider recently shared that it will be making efforts to help customers embrace interconnection and network connectivity, particularly in the Netherlands which delivers connections to over 150 global submarine cable networks.

This is essential for businesses that consider digital transformation as the global IP traffic will increase by nearly threefold over the next five years and according to Cisco, this growth will boost the demand for connectivity.

Amsterdam is the digital gateway to Europe and businesses that may want to establish in Europe or expand their global outreach consider Amsterdam as a key destination to do so. This is because connectivity can be transferred to 80 percent of Europe in the space of as little as 50 milliseconds.

Eric Schwartz, President of EMEA, Equinix said: “Amsterdam has long been a key digital gateway and a significant piece of Equinix’s global data centre footprint. Businesses are increasingly looking for network-rich locations that have cloud connectivity but are also located in close proximity to end users.

“By moving IT to these sort of environments, businesses create a digital edge that increases performance and end-user experience, but also allows them to adopt to meet future needs. The addition of AM4 gives these businesses yet another way to interconnect in this key market.”

The company also sees the increase in the demand for cloud as a core factor in the choice of location as the Amsterdam Science Park is already seen as a cloud hotspot in Europe.

Together with connections to more than 150 network service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Oracle, there are many cloud options available for businesses to create the needed multi-cloud environment.