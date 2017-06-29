Equinix expands global footprint with $92m Frankfurt data centre

Equinix opens its sixth data centre in Frankfurt in plans to expand its global data centre footprint across the EMEA and international markets.

Global data centre provider, Equinix has once again expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new data centre in Frankfurt.

The new data centre, known as FR6, is located at Equinix’s current Campus Kleyer in Frankfurt, Germany as part of the digital campus.

Currently under construction, the first phase of FR6 is expected to add 1,325 cabinets and over 72,000 gross square feet of data centre space.

The $92m data centre will offer low-latency connectivity to Europe and international markets, also delivering electronic trading, data analytics and IoT that will draw businesses closer to the digital edge.

Frankfurt specialises in financial services and is one of Europe’s most established locations for global trading opportunities and financial services firms. The country also offers a hub for banking, commerce and manufacturing.

Read more:Equinix explores the digital edge with new Amsterdam data centre

Equinix’s Frankfurt-based data centres offer a range of telecommunications, cloud and IT services, financial services and manufacturing.

As the demand for interconnection increases globally, more and more German businesses look for ways to move their IT infrastructure closer to the digital edge as they embrace IT transformation.

One business already exploring IT transformation in the area is GfK. The company has selected Frankfurt as its chosen IT hub and looks to deploy satellite in secondary metro areas to increase its IT performance. Once deployments are rolled out, all of the company’s data transfer across the EMEA region will run via Equinix’s IBX data centres by 2018.

Eric Schwartz, President of EMEA, Equinix said: “Businesses are increasingly interdependent and cloud-enabled, and they on social, mobile, cloud, IoT and analytics to compete. The old way of doing business is diminishing and future success depends on interconnection.

“We also see companies putting infrastructure in more markets around the world to optimise performance at the digital edge. The new FR6 data centre gives businesses another option for direct and secure connectivity in this key international market, as IT becomes more distributed.”

By choosing to locate its new data centre in Frankfurt, Equinix not only increases its global presence but also expands its offering of digital interconnection for businesses that require the services to boost business performance.