Equinix explores the digital edge with new Amsterdam data centre

Equinix plans to enable move customers closer to the digital edge with new 230ft tall Amsterdam data centre that will open next month.

Equinix has announced that its $190 million Amsterdam data centre will be open for business from July 5th 2017. The building is located next to Equinix’s current data centres in Amsterdam’s Science Park.

The proposed eight-story AM4 tower has been in the works for a number of years. Following the acquisition of Telecity data centres in 2015, the four in Amsterdam were numbered AM5 to AM8, to leave AM4 available for the new site.

AM4 is 230 feet tall, and offers 1,550 cabinets in the first phase with an additional 4,200 when it is fully open. It also has a floor space of 124,000 sq ft.

The company says that the purpose of the building will be to target the digital edge. In a blog post, Michiel Eielts, MD, Equinix said: “The digital edge is where business is done today. It’s where commerce, population centres and digital ecosystems meet.

“It’s where a company’s network needs to interconnect the people, locations, clouds and data that drive digital business.”

The data centre services provider sees the opening of AM4 as part of its efforts to help customers move closer to the digital edge. This is also expected to include both regional and global customers outside of Amsterdam.

AM4 customers will also be given access to Equinix’s footprint of over 700 companies, 150+ networks and the cloud service providers at their other Amsterdam sites.

The Netherlands is noted as the 4th most advanced digital economy in the EU by the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index, making Amsterdam a core location for global enterprises that a aim to deploy interconnection at scale.

According to Equinix, the new building is the company’s second facility to offer low-latency access to Europe, meaning that companies based in Amsterdam are able to reach 80 percent of Europe in 50 milliseconds.