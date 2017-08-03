Exponential-e expands colocation contract with VIRTUS data centres

VIRTUS welcomes Exponential-e to its two London data centres in expanded colocation contract where it will use its facilities to meet customer demand.

Exponential-e has renewed its use of VIRTUS’ data centres in order to meet growing customer demand.

The cloud and network provider is said to have completely renewed and increased the use of the UK data centre provider’s colocation facilities.

This will be offered through the use of an environment which will include high bandwidth and direct internet exchange access, enabling Exponential-e to provide its own 100 Gigabit Ethernet, layer 2 and low latency connectivity.

Mukesh Bavisi, MD, Exponential-e said: “We started working with VIRTUS five years ago and we chose them specifically because of their credentials to help facilitate the expansion of our cloud offering and colocation services.

“In particular, we looked for a data centre solution to host our primary node for applications virtualisation and to be the hub of our retail colocation offering.”

VIRTUS has made its existing data centres business hubs, where organisations in financial services, public sector, cloud services and more are able to offer their business services from. These include sites in Slough, Hayes and Enfield where it also offers over 20 public cloud platforms since April 2017.

Exponential-e has chosen VIRTUS’ London1 data centre to expand its footprint, while also adding additional capacity space in another location to meet its growing requirements. It also includes provided space at VIRTUS’ London2 data centre that will be used by Exponential-e to resell colocation, managed services and private cloud.

According to VIRTUS, its data centres will stand as the largest strategic colocation deployment for Exponential-e, with a total capacity of 1.5MWs.

Bavisi said: “By relocating operations to VIRTUS, our cloud services can be more geographically diverse, enabling us to grow our business and reach out to enterprises that operate in complex and regulated industries. With VIRTUS, we have longevity of service, with the flexibility to continue expanding in the future.”

Earlier this year, VIRTUS announced that it will be building an additional data centre in London, with the first phase expected to open by the summer of 2018. This will be the company’s fourth data centre in London that businesses may also benefit from.