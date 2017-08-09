Big Switch Networks joins HPE’s Open Networking Ecosystem

HPE will resell Big Switch fabrics with HPE Altoline Switch Products.

Big switch networks has announced it has joined HPE’s Open Networking ecosystem.

Thanks to the tie-up, HPE will now resell Big Cloud Fabric and Big Monitoring Fabric data centre networking solutions with its HPE Altoline Switch Products.

Big Switch’s two products, Big Monitoring Fabric and Big Cloud Fabric, will give HPE Altoline data centre networking with automated and easy-to-deploy network switching, monitoring and security solutions. Through the joint venture, it will widen the appeal of Altoline solutions to new customers in the network visibility and security markets via Big Switch’s network packet broker products.

Big Switch claims that its fabric-based solutions offer a better alternative to the existing platform of a manual switch-by-switch approach to networking.

“We continue to see customers vote for choice, as witnessed by the rise in demand for open networking solutions. We’re pleased to extend our open networking ecosystem with HPE,” said Susheel Chitre, VP of Business Development, Big Switch Networks.

“HPE and Big Switch will provide customers with the best solutions for their specific needs, including SDN-based data center fabric optimized for VMware workloads, scalable, high performance OpenStack NFV deployments, next-generation out-of-band network monitoring, and a scalable SDN service-chaining fabric for DMZ security.”

The two product solutions provided by Big Switch are Big Monitoring Fabric (BMF) and Big Cloud Fabric (BCF).

Tapping into software-defined networking (SDN) principles, Altoline Open Networking switches and a x86-based DPDK service node, the Big Mon network packet broker provides feature-rich, scale-out data centre monitoring at up to 50% lower cost than traditional NPBs.

Big Mon offers pervasive visibility in all physical and virtual workloads thanks to the combination of traditional NPB functions with the intelligence, agility and flexibility of an SDN controller-based architecture. Users benefit from single pane of glass management, zero-touch scale-out, and built-in analytics to simplify operations and troubleshooting.

Channelling the design principles first used by hyperscale giants like Google and Facebook, Big Cloud Fabric implements a logical, scale-out switch architecture. Offering agile and flexible datacentre switching via these intent-based principles, users can benefit from zero-touch operations, network automation and deep visibility for software-defined data centres (SDDC) and cloud-native applications. Crucially, the deployment of a a disaggregated third party, be it hardwareor software, offers users up to 50% TCO over legacy networks.

“With the addition of Big Switch to our portfolio, customers gain access to easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy solutions for network management, visibility and security,” said Philippe Michelet, Senior Director of Product Line Management, Data Center Networking, HPE.

“This cooperation shows our commitment to provide our customers with innovative open networking solutions that address their network agility and scalability challenges.”