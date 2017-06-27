HPE delivers modular data centre solutions for IoT & Edge deployment

HPE partners with IT racks manufacturer Rittal to drive modular data centre solutions for IoT and Edge global markets deployment.

HPE has partnered with Rittal, an IT racks manufacturer, to deliver modular data centre solutions for the global IoT and edge market.

The partnership will focus on delivering to markets which require “plug and play” Hybrid Cloud and Edge solutions, providing customers with the support, equipment and consultancy needed to deploy the latest IoT and Edge systems.

As part of the partnership, the company will offer its portfolio of modular and scalable data centre solutions which ranges from micro data centre to largely scalable container solutions.

Brian Whelan, WW Director of data centre facilities, HPE said: “Rittal’s modular “lego-style” system for IT infrastructures fits perfectly with our own offerings and capabilities, helping to provide customers a simplified and seamless experience.”

Rittal’s portfolio is built to include infrastructure solutions for modular and energy-efficient data centres. These range from security concepts for data systems to physical data and system security for IT infrastructures.

HPE has been exploring the useful solutions for the micro data centre for some time, and it previously partnered with Schneider Electric to develop converged infrastructure solution for hybrid IT environments.

The company has also taken a leap into IoT innovations with recent enhancements to its Edgeline computing, which with the development of a Machine User Group the company plans to bring together developers and technologists to boost Edgeline Converged Edge Systems.

The partnership with Rittal provides benefits for data centre customers, which include provided data centre performance at the edge, agility, proven technology, fast deployment and cost and energy efficiency.

Andreas Keiger, EVP of Sales, Rittal said: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a valuable partner for Rittal, bringing us a broader reach to help customers quickly with high and complete data centre solutions according to their needs.”