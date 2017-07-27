Rackspace opens first German data centre to drive EU customer support

Rackspace opens its first data centre in Germany to provide DACH customers with support on managing cloud and dealing with data protection.

Rackspace has opened its first data centre in Frankfurt, Germany, making it the company’s 12th data centre around the world.

The new data centre has been built to meet the demand of customers which require managed private clouds and hosting on fully managed VMware environments.

According to the company, it will also provide DACH-based customers with new possibilities for a managed IT infrastructure I the centre of Europe.

Jeff Cotton, President, Rackspace said: “Rackspace’s first data centre in Germany marks another key milestone for our DACH portfolio and reflects our investment in the German market. This move allows us to serve our customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, as well as the broader European Union (EU), who require their data to be stored in the continent of Europe and within the EU.

“Rackspace can now provide end-to-end infrastructure and data management services in Germany and the EU with private cloud solutions in our Frankfurt data centre and public cloud solutions, with our leading public cloud partners like Google and Microsoft.”

Experts from Rackspace will be able to give customers advice on managed cloud services, while also providing support on the cost of managing cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Just two weeks ago, the company announced the launch of Fanatical Support for Microsoft Azure Stack which is designed to make the cloud offering accessible to all organisations as it provides full support towards managing and operating the cloud service.

Prior to this, Rackspace expanded its managed service offerings to offer a portfolio of professional services that will provide end-to-end support for both new and existing AWS customers.

The managed cloud company now seeks to offer support for EU customers dealing with the data protection regulations in the EU and Switzerland.

Alex Furst, VP of DACH, Rackspace said: “We’re proud to support our rapidly growing German customer base with our new data centre. This facility allows us to ensure the highest availability, security, performance and optimal management for our customers, all while meeting their privacy requirements through our multi-cloud deployment capabilities.”