Talend expands data centre footprint

The Data Centre is expected to start hosting customers in Q4 2017.

Cloud and big data integrator Talend is to open a new European Data Centre for its Integration Cloud.

The company’s multi-tenant, scale-out, iPaaS solution will be supported by the Data Centre, which comes as part of Talend’s global expansion.

Talend also says that the move will help to support its customers that are aiming to comply with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation.

“The new cloud data center reinforces Talend’s commitment to supporting our customers as they prepare for the enforcement of emerging European Union data regulations,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP Products, Talend.

“With more of our customers in Europe adopting an iPaaS, our primary goal as a company is to streamline the process by which data can be converted into actionable insights. However, the new data center is also vital to assist companies and their data stewards as they define new standards for data security, compliance, and governance.”

GDPR is clearly top of mind for Talend with this Data Centre expansion, with the company highlighting how it will cover a broad range of areas related to data privacy and that it applies to any company, anywhere in the world, that collects personal information about European customers or employees.

“We are pleased that Talend will offer an instance of Talend Integration Cloud that will be deployed independently from the U.S.,” said Stephan Kochauf, director of Software Development, Lyoness Group AG. “In the wake of recent legal and regulatory changes, it’s very important for us to maintain data inside the European Union and meet the highest standards regarding the data privacy rights of our customers.”

The Talend Integration cloud offers over 900 connectors and components for connecting databases, big data sources and numerous other areas that would businesses get data from.