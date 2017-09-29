Virtus plans London’s biggest data centre

This massive data centre campus will add to Virtus centres in Enfield, Slough and Hayes.

Virtus is set to build London’s biggest data centre that will take the form of a campus consisting of two buildings on a 34,475 square meter, or eight acre plot.

The two buildings will be called LONDON5 and LONDON6, and the huge centres will be capable of delivering the capital 40MW of IT load.

This new data centre campus is also set to be future proofed with room for expansion, with plans to potentially grow to 150MW.

Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus Data Centres, said: “With the hunger for connectivity and data growing exponentially, our data centres continue to play a vital role in enabling the UK and Europe’s digital economy. We work with clients across all industries, all with unique audiences and IT landscapes, but with the common need to deliver the highest levels of availability, performance and security of digital experiences.”

When the new data centre campus arrives, it will solidify the position of Virtus as a dominant provider of data centres in London, with centres already in Enfield, Hayes and Slough.

“We provide fast, seamless connectivity to networks and public clouds, along with the capacity for vast data storage and compute processing power – all for lower costs. This investment in London5 and London6 means we can grow with our customers and help them achieve their ambitions,” said Cresswell.

