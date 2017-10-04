Volta to power UK media industry in root6 data centre collaboration

Could this collaboration prove to be a powerful asset for the UK media industry?

Volta Data Centres is partnering with root6, a technology supplier to the UK broadcast industry, to provide support to the UK media industry.

As a carrier-neutral central London data centre, Volta was perfectly positioned to give root6 access to the hub of the UK media. A factor making root6 well suited to media is its ability to provide video and audio tech solutions, in addition to managed services.

It was through the acquisition of a company called Jigsaw24 that root6 came to be able to offer such a broad spectrum of support, and subsequently so well suited to media and entertainment.

A strong track record is boasted by Volta, claiming to have never experienced an outage, while it is also uniquely desirable due to the geographical situation of its London building. The building is placed upon the convergence of two separate power rings

Rupert Watson, Director at root6 comments, “We are already seeing great value in the partnership with Volta. It was key for us to choose a data centre partner that could keep pace with the development of innovative technologies as it is vital to our business in the media industry. In the fast-moving media community, easy access to information, as well as availability at any time of day and night is vital because deadlines can’t be missed”.

Jonathan Arnold, Managing Director, Volta Data Centres, said: “root6 is a committed and highly experienced supplier to UK broadcast, film, post-production and media companies. It’s a great opportunity for Volta to provide root6 with flexible colocation services and demonstrate the tangible benefits that can be achieved by working with a data centre partner. Finding the right data centre is a business critical decision for many companies, especially those that require superfast, uninterrupted data connections and a reliable power supply – things that Volta can provide with ease.”

London is also set to host its largest data centre yet, and it is to be built by Virtus. The new centre is planned to fill an eight acre site and be split into two massive buildings.