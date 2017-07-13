Accenture continues digital drive with Clearhead acquisiton

Accenture to enhance online digital experiences with Clearhead acquisition.

Accenture has acquired digital consultancy firm Clearhead in a move to enhance interactions with clients, and improve user experience.

Clearhead will be brought into Accenture’s Interactive agency unit, which forms part of Accenture’s digital umbrella business.

The partnership will involve Clearhead’s larger team working with the digital solutions firm Accenture, who has already built a $600m personalised business.

“Brands are beginning to realize that experimentation is the new normal and has to be core to their culture, capabilities, and operations in order to offer engaging digital experiences,” said Jeriad Zoghby, global personalisation lead of Accenture Interactive.

“There’s tremendous potential in this market as some clients are looking to increase the tests they run by a factor of ten year over year. Brands are recognizing that this is the only way to compete with the experiences digital native companies provide. With Clearhead’s talent and methodology, we can help brands achieve their ambitious goals.”

The move comes in an effort to provide Accenture with new advantages in a competitive and digitally driven market. Using the skills and techniques that Clearheaded provides, Accenture Interactive aims to boost the effectiveness that digital experiences provides customers through a series of experimentation and testing.

Clearhead is a digital optimisation company based in Austin, known for helping brands continuously test, redesign, and personalise digital customer experiences and products to benefit businesses.

The team has over 70 digital experts, working to enhance productivity for businesses using various methods such as digital marketing, merchandising, sales, and service experiences. It also provides multiple tests to validate results, and provides solutions to what should be implemented to redesign experiences that suit customers.

Some of the methods used by Clearhead include using data driven methodology to determine where improvements to customer experiences can be made, and how certain features of digital products can lead to significant gains for a business.

The move with Accenture will include enhancing digital customer transformation services Accenture Interactive provides to chief marketing and chief digital officers, working in both creative and technology divisions. This will include delivering more productive marketing, content and eCommerce, which will help Accenture provide a broad range of services and solutions for brands, whilst enhancing user experience.

“Clearhead and Accenture Interactive share the belief that continuous experimentation is key to providing the best digital customer experiences and digital products,” said Matty Wishnow, founder and CEO of Clearhead.

“We’re excited about how Accenture Interactive works with clients, using agile tools in a collaborative environment to give them the ability to become more user-focused and nimble. Together, we will scale our optimization capabilities and add more value for brands.”