Accenture goes on UK hiring spree in robotics, AI & VR push

More than 500 jobs were filled in areas such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality.

Accenture joins a growing list of big name firms defying the fears of ‘remainers’ and committing long-term to Britain post-Brexit, with the consulting giant hiring 1,700 people across its UK locations during its FY17 fiscal year.

Accenture’s hiring spree had a number of key targets, none more so than professionals with digital and technology skills. Accenture has filled more than 500 positions across areas including Robotics, Cyber Defence, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Virtual Reality and DevOps.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond MP said: “This investment is a vote of confidence in our plan to build a stronger economy. These jobs will be filled around the country in cutting-edge sectors where Britain leads the world, such as cyber security, robotics and virtual reality”.

The recruitment drive also focused on bolstering the firm’s consulting and advisory workforce across such industries as Financial Services and Retail, while also hiring across its Operations, Strategy and Security businesses.

Aiming for a diverse workforce, 600 entry level employees including both school leavers and university graduates have also been recruited by Accenture, with 40 technology apprentices also set to start training this year.

“Accenture’s growing workforce marks our ongoing commitment to the UK as we continue to help our clients navigate through a period of unprecedented change and digital disruption,” said Olly Benzecry, chairman and senior managing director for Accenture in the UK and Ireland.

“As new technologies rapidly impact every aspect of our lives, from progress in AI to the increasing threat of cyber crime, we are taking on people who possess the skills required to help our clients to succeed in the digital economy.”

The recruitment drive is indicative of Accenture’s confidence in the UK post-Brexit and follows the launch earlier this year of its Liquid Studio in London. The Studio provided clients with a collaborative working space where they can experiment with technologies including AI and Internet of Things, and quickly turn concepts into products to accelerate their next phase of digital transformation.

Accenture’s continued commitment to the UK will be yet another vote of confidence for the City amidst the uncertainty of the UK leaving the EU.

Other big names committing to the UK include Siemens, Google and Apple. The latter announced plans for an additional 500 jobs plus a new Battersea HQ, while Google has put forward a £1 billion investment plan for a new HQ in London’s Kings Cross.