Appian boosts automation with robotic digital workforce

Appian has collaborated with Blue Prism to deliver a new RPA product which welcomes robotics to the digital workforce for businesses.

Appian has unveiled a new digital workforce offering, which combines Blue Prism’s Robotic Process Automation together with Appian’s RPA with Blue Prism product.

This offers a combination of low-code application development, BPM and robotic workforce software for the first time from a single vendor, says the company.

Appian’s RPA with Blue Prism offering is designed to deliver better automation capabilities for enterprises, which builds upon the company’s already available BPM features that automate end-to-end business processes.

A recent study from KPMG suggests that the use of RPA offers a 40 to 75 percent reduction in enterprise costs which effectively benefits organisations that seek to develop with transformation in a cost effective manner.

RPA with Blue Prism will also enable employees to focus more on the important tasks, while the new software robots have been designed to deal with all repetitive and time consuming tasks in the workforce.

Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian said: “Appian and Blue Prism are leaders in their respective markets, and this alliance brings our customers the best of both worlds. We’ve aligned the products and companies well, and implemented successfully together at major client locations.”

According to Appian, automated business processes built using both BPM and RPA will underpin modern business applications, while also creating new efficiencies through executed actions and tasks that would traditionally require manual intervention.

RPA with Blue Prism includes features such as faster application development that also removes the need for costly integration projects. An easily scalable digital workforce is also provided, which encourages a smooth and productive working collaboration between humans and software robots.

Both companies have an on-going partnership already, and the new offering gives customers access to what Appian refers to as a “one-stop-shop” for all enterprise automation needs. This includes the highest levels of auditing, security and scalability.

Alastair Bathgate, CEO, Blue Prism said: “Together we’re looking to drive digital transformations for our joint customers. Imagine a digital workforce that can scale to automate hundreds of tasks, conduct millions of transactions, work across global data centres, all while remaining secure and compliant.

“These are the capabilities that Appian RPA with Blue Prism brings to the market.”