Best CRM Software

CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software is designed for businesses as an easy way to keep track of customer interaction and customer information management.

The platform is usually set to gather customers’ past history with a company, while also working to improve the relationship businesses have with customers.

CRM software is what is used to cover a range of applications designed to help businesses manage business processes, and then consolidating the gathered information into a database to make it easy for businesses to access and manage relationships.

There is a wide range of CRM products available for both small and large businesses. CBR lists the best for all business sizes.

Salesforce CRM

Salesforce, the only vendor which offers a full range of functions and features in its CRM, offers its CRM software at a scalable price suitable for all businesses.

Over 100,000 companies around the world deploy Salesforce’s CRM in their business as a way to connect with prospects and customers to close bigger deals and also grow revenue.

Salesforce’s CRM is designed to enable businesses to track all sales activity and also take action from global locations, in order to give businesses the opportunity to get more customers analysing the data.

As a fully cloud-based platform, Salesforce offers its CRM software in the cloud so that business users can access all functions without the need to install in-house hardware and computer servers.

Salesforce offers a pay-as-you-go model of its CRM software in an aim to generate customer flexibility, while delivering an efficient service with all the features and functions needed.

Zoho CRM

Zoho is CRM software that is delivered to provide insights for users to run their business effectively. It is designed to boost sales, improve business productivity and also assist in managing day to day activities.

This CRM product is described as a ‘Smart CRM’ as it gives users the information in a user-friendly manner, while also providing a necessary solution to simplify the processes from day one.

Zoho CRM is designed with advanced analytics to enable pre-made templates and custom reports to be accessed, providing an easier way to discover patterns and forecast trends in the business.

For on-the-go business workers, Zoho CRM offers a mobile edition with instant access to all customer information and sales activities on iPhone and Android devices. This is effective for meetings and travel for database access without the need to set up a laptop.

HubSpot CRM

HubSpot is an inbound sales and marketing CRM software platform that gives users the ability to track the business pipeline and manage customer data without the need for spreadsheets.

The system is able to connect with Gmail or Outlook which allows users to send emails, book meetings or make calls from the CRM database. As this is processed, all activity is logged automatically which makes it easier for users.

For marketing, the software enables users to create and measure all online marketing in one place, removing the need for several platforms.

HubSpot CRM is free software which provides businesses with the opportunity to add 1,000,000 contacts and store their data for as long as the subscription lasts.