Cisco readies for data surge with storage networking upgrade

Cisco offers next-gen storage networking innovations ahead of data surge.

Cisco is preparing for the huge surge in stored data – a surge which is expected to hit 915 Exabyte by 2020 – by introducing next-generation storage networking designed to help customers access, manage and automate data.

The announcement sees Cisco offering 32GB of fibre channel performance for storage networking customers across an integrated MDS storage director and Unified Computing System (UCS) fabric. Also included is storage networking analytics and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) over FC support for flash memory appliances.

According to Cisco, the new MDS 9700 48-Port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel Switching Module is designed to enable customers to scale as demand grows.

This includes investment protection, highest density director and full performance of 1536 Gbps for high-speed 32Gbps storage connectivity for high-performance virtualised servers, all flash arrays and non-volatile memory express arrays.

Thomas Scheibe, SD of product management, Cisco Data Centre Solutions said: “Cisco continues to be strongly committed to the storage networking market, and we are pleased to deliver leading-edge capabilities for the digital economy while also preserving customer investments.”

Cisco also offers Enhanced Server to Storage Connectivity, where it joins in collaboration with Broadcom, Emulex, Cavium and Qlogic to deliver high bandwidth storage connectivity with 32Gb Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapter (HBA).

These HBA’s are designed to address requirements of modern networked storage systems that utilise high performance and low latency solid state storage drives.

Also from its announcements, the company reveals its Deep Visibility with Integrated Analytics Engine to give organisations the opportunity to gain complete visibility across SAN in real time. Along with its Increase Efficiency and Simplify Operations, from which it will provide multi-protocol flexibility, seamless insertion and investment protection.

Scheibe said: “With the simple installation of a cost-effective module, customers can upgrade to next-generation storage networks that offer 32Gb fabrics with SAN analytics and flash memory support.”

All Cisco products are expected to be available in May 2017.