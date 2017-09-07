Huawei invest $250m in global partner program

Huawei has announced a new parnter program that brings together its existing partners to enhance solution development for businesses.

Huawei has invested $250m into an integrated partner program designed to bring together software, hardware and system integrators.

The new partner program will be introduced to simplify the way partners work alongside Huawei to help grow their businesses.

Included in the investment is $70m to spend on marketing and product development with the partners, such SoftNet Solution and Synnex.

Partners included in the program are independent software vendors, hardware vendors, system integrators and consulting partners and will be joined together and given training and resources to enable them to design, create and market Huawei-based solutions.

The Chinese networking company’s program aims to give partners access to open lab areas which provide space to develop and test new solutions alongside Huawei, increasing the number of OpenLabs from 16 to 24 by 2020, according to Huawei.

Huawei said: “The new Huawei Solution Partner Program will simplify how partners work with Huawei, and makes it easier to create the innovative, targeted solutions that bring customer satisfaction and business success.

“In essence, it helps partners better address customer needs, differentiate their solutions, and grow their businesses.”

As well as bringing together partners to develop solutions, the partner program hopes to make the certification process easier for partners. Huawei’s new Marketplace separates businesses by industry helping partners find each other and their customers more easily.

Albert Liu, President of Partners and Alliances at Huawei, said: “Companies are investing in digital transformation. Huawei and our partners are uniquely positioned to assist them to navigate this process,”

“Huawei’s innovative products and solutions provide extensive opportunities for our partners. Now the Huawei Solution Partner Program provides a simpler path for partners to succeed and grow.”

Over 1000 partners have joined Huawei’s previous partner programs, which generated over 100 solutions added and available in the new Huawei Marketplace.

Huawei’s Solution Partner Program will go live in October.