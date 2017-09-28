Huawei’s 5G network slicing promises power grid breakthrough

Huawei demonstrates how 5G network slicing can improve digital transformation.

Huawei has revealed a 5G network slicing application for power grids and demonstrated the application at PT Expo China in Beijing.

The 5G network application is designed to restore power in 300ms, to an area with no power. Huawei demonstrated how this would work in a power grid at the PT Expo in Beijing.

Huawei stated it is aiming to invest around $600m into the technology development, to become the ‘world’s first’ in the area. The company demonstrated the application at the event, which is based on Huawei’s 5G Core solution Service-Orientated Core (SOC).

Crucial areas in the development include how the low-latency of the 5G will help restore power in areas of damaged power lines or lost power for other reasons. Furthermore, the application aims to demonstrate how 5G creates a smart distribution network and ensure a secure, reliable and stable operational system to power grids.

Huawei began research on a 5G core network slicing application back in 2014 and has continued work development with technology companies since.

The company said: “Using 5G network slicing for smart grid services is a brand-new approach. Network resources provided by carriers can be converted to mutually isolated network slices, to meet the differentiated network requirements of various services on the smart grid.”

Using the new 5G networking slicing application, Huawei hopes to improve the digital transformation process for other businesses. Public networks are traditionally as secure or latency low because of the isolation.

However, for businesses hoping to achieve digital transformation, based on their specific needs delivering reliable, high performing and secure services, the company outlined why 5G networking slicing is an “ideal choice”.

The Chinese company said: “Dividing the telecommunications network into isolated network slices, allowing the power grid to be customized to specific industry needs. 5G network slicing lets utilities deliver reliable, high-performance services at a low price.”

Other uses for the network application include collecting data on electricity, power distribution and controlling electric vehicle charging areas.

Using network slicing, Huawei aims to improve digital transformation across various vertical industries and build win-win businesses models with carriers.