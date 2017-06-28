Intel delivers new 64-layer SSD tech for cloud computing

Intel has launched a new 64-layer SSD 3D NAND technology for cloud computing to deliver scalability and density for performance boost.

Intel has developed a new 64-layer SSD, which the chip giant has pitched as the world’s first commercially available SSD tool for cloud computing.

The new 3D NAND technology is described as having a “floating gate architecture” that provides density and scalability for future compute tasks. It also offers the opportunity to scale to a large capacity while delivering more gigabytes per wafer.

It has an overall capacity of 512GB, with 6GB SATA interface. The 4K block read/write IOPS which are almost the same size as the existing client SSD 540s products.

Intel says that the development of the 3D NAND technology has enabled them to design the technology into SSD solutions, while also improving performance, power consumption and reliability with each generation.

One of these generations includes the new Intel SSD 545s, which will have additional capacity variants added from sizes 128GB to 2TB. This is built for the mainstream market delivering performance for both old and new value PCs.

Read more:Intel Optane SSD doubles down on data centre storage

Intel was driven by the demand for better experience between compute and data, which is what led the company to continually invest in 3D NAND and Optane technologies.

Rob Crooke, SVP and GM, Intel said: “This next generation of process leadership will enable a smooth, easy migration and validation cycle for our existing data centre customers from today’s 32-layer products to 64-kayer product extensions.

“It also enables an expanded product portfolio that supports new business client and embedded products. We have a very strong generational synergy in our factories and expect a fast ramp of bit supply based on 64-layer, TLC, 3D NAND by mid-2018.”

The SSD 545s can be paired with Intel’s Core-based platform, which boosts improvement levels in power consumption through the use of advanced power mode settings.