Alibaba, Tata Communications deliver high-speed connectivity to the Chinese market

Alibaba Cloud and Tata Communications have collaborated to deliver private connectivity for enterprise customers in over 150 countries.

In partnership with Tata Communications, customers will be able to connect Alibaba Cloud’s ExpressConnect via Tata Communications’ IZO Private Connect service.

This will enable businesses to scale their cloud connectivity and rapid provisioning of capacity to Alibaba Cloud.

IZO Private Connect has been designed to provide easy and fast connectivity for global enterprises to Alibaba Cloud’s Express Connect.

It delivers reliable connection between the Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), the internet and end-users own networks.

Genius Wong, President of Global Network Cloud and Data Centre Services, Tata Communications said: “We are confident that the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and Tata Communications will assist both of us to become true digital transformation partners for our customers, empowering them to expand to new geographies, boost productivity, safeguard their businesses against threats and take customer experience to the next level.”

The company’s IZO cloud enablement platform is designed for enterprises looking to connect and build either private, public or hybrid cloud.

The connection between Alibaba Cloud Express Connect and Tata Communications’ IZO Private Connect Service will enable enterprises to deploy a dedicated connection that links customers with Alibaba’s VPCs.

With over 25 percent of the world’s internet routes travelling over the company’s network, Tata Communications claims it is the largest subsea cable network in the world.

Yeming Wang, DGM, Alibaba Cloud Global said: “We look forward to working closely with Tata Communications in a bid to provide an exciting proposition with great connectivity for global enterprises wanting to enter China and for Chinese enterprises looking to go global with ease and convenience.”