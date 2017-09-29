First 5G network lands in Europe thanks to Telia, Ericsson & Intel

Tech giants lead the way in the 5G world, how successful has the trial been?

Telia, Ericsson and Intel will be the first group to deploy a 5G public network live across Europe by 2018.

The roadmap delivered by the three companies will be important in 5G developments to bring Ericsson, Intel and Telia customers closer to utilising 5G services for residents in Talinn and Stockholm by next year.

Deploying 5G network services across Europe will include a high speed 5G connection brought across a passenger cruise ship at the Port of Talinn. The network gave 2,000 passengers access to internet connectivity whilst docked at the port as well as ship information and communications officers a boost to their tech systems.

As well as commercial use, the 5G live network has also been beneficial in the industrial scene. The three experimented using a construction excavator and remotely controlling the device from a control room, through the live 5G network.

Gabriela Styf Sjöman, Global Head of Networks, Telia Company says: “We want to be early with 5G and will bring it to life in Stockholm, Tallinn and Helsinki in 2018. We work together with our partners in the whole ecosystem to explore the powerful effect it is going to have for our customers and in society.”

Installing 5G networking across the real world early on will be crucial to industry development to teach sectors how technologies integrate between businesses, how 5G performs in different environment and interoperability between cloud systems and devices across the network.

Telia and Ericsson first announced the 5G venture in 2016, before bringing Intel on board the following year. Since collaborating with Intel, the venture has successfully carried out exemplar 5G services to customers and businesses. These include the cruise ship test in September this year and the industrial excavator.

Asha Keddy, vice president and general manager, Next Generation and Standards Group, Intel Corporation, says: “Our work together trialling early usages of 5G technologies and the experiences it will bring to different industries, demonstrates the importance of collaboration and the need for seamless flow of data across the network, cloud and devices to make 5G a reality.

“Intel’s 5G platforms are critical enablers for today’s active, real-world 5G trials with service providers around the globe, providing crucial insights and helping to define the future of 5G.”

In preparation for 5G arriving next year, those taking part in the EU Digital Summit in Talinn will have the opportunity to experience the network using the industrial excavator and controlling it with augmented reality through a top speed live 5G link and low latency.

The demonstration will show how 5G remote control devices can be used by machine operators in dangerous working environments, displaying the capabilities and opportunities 5G will bring to customers and businesses.

Sjöman said: “It’s not only about building a new network but it’s also about building a new way of thinking and perceiving what a mobile network can be and can do. High speed, low latency, guaranteed capacity and truly mobile is going to push the boundaries of digitalization and we want to be there pushing it together with our partners.”