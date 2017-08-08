Lumina Networks illuminates the SDN market

Acquisition of assets from Brocade gives Lumina a leg up in the SDN market.

Lumina Networks has entered the Software Defined Networking market through its acquisition of products from Brocade Communications Systems.

The acquisition of assets associated with the SDN Controller product family from Brocade, along with an SDN Controller solution that’s powered by OpenDaylight, brings to Lumina network software engineers and existing customer engagements with service providers, giving the company a leg up in the market place.

Lumina plans to use OpenDaylight as its preferred open source controller in order to give service providers direct control over SDN implementations.

“Our job is to be the catalyst to help service providers bring open software networking out of the lab and into their live network,” said Andrew Coward, chief executive officer, Lumina Networks.

“We started Lumina Networks to ensure providers can use open source in critical use cases. But just delivering technology is not enough. Our customers are doing the implementation with us, so they can learn and acquire the skills, tools and practices needed to develop and manage the platforms we jointly deploy.”

The acquisitions mean that company can now offer the Lumina SDN Controller, an edition of OpenDaylight that is designed to provide a common open platform to control the network and manage its nodes.

Lumina Flow Manager is said to allow for more sophisticated traffic engineering of the network by using advanced algorithms such as path-computation, which aims to create more efficient traffic flows.

The final part of the portfolio is the Lumina Zero Touch Installer. The controller-based application is said to provide initialisation of devices with the correct software image and configuration automatically.

“By embracing openness and layering innovation, Lumina can claim a distinct differentiation in the SDN market,” said Ray Mota, chief executive officer and principal analyst, ACG Research.

“With a leading SDN Controller, an experienced team of software engineers and a roster of large service providers as customers, Lumina will help network operators expand their use of SDN so they can save time and money.”