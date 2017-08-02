Softbank team with Cisco to Optimize Network Operations

SoftBank have taken on the Cisco Network for optimizing network operations for its next-generation mobile IP core network.

Cisco has announced that SoftBank have taken on the Cisco Network Convergence System 5500 Series for optimizing network operations for its next-generation mobile IP core network.

The Japanese telecoms firm, SoftBank, is said to have become the first company in Japan to introduce segment routing technology. The technology simplifies and optimizes the mobile IP Core network and accommodates automation of network operations.

The network will provide high density 100GE routing and Segment Routing technology allowing the company to build a core network supporting bandwidth demand for the delivery of new services such as Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile video.

According to the most recent Cisco Mobile Visual Networking Index Forecase (VNI) 2016/17, global mobile data traffic will increase to 1.4 zettabytes over the next five years. This result is thought to be due to the increase of mobile users, smartphones and IoT. Additionally, the rise in network speeds and expansion of mobile video consumption is also a factor for the increase.

With the growth of 4G networks across the UK, the next new development is the creation of 5G networks, with large-scale implementation of 5G infrastructures is predicted to begin around 2020. SoftBank needs to respond to the demand of users by gaining top communication speed and also provide new, improved services to mobile home and enterprise networks.

SoftBank have aimed to upgrade and expand the current equipment homing mobile Internet traffic, to meet demand for mobile traffic capacity which is forecast to increase at a rate of 50% per year.

Yvette Kanouff, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Service Provider Business of Cisco, said:

“Cisco’s groundbreaking cloud-scale network technologies, such as Cisco NCS 5516 and segment routing, help SoftBank build a highly-reliable, next-generation mobile IP core network featuring bandwidth capacity that supports the future mobile traffic increase with optimized low-cost operation. This enables SoftBank to bring to market the mobile experience and service that sets the new industry standard in the 5G/IoT era.”

As services in demand from the market become more diverse, network configurations and traffic patterns become more complex. The reduction of manual work required for opening lines and management of convergence time has been outlined as one of network measure being taken.

Continuity of services is the key to remain competitive in the market. The next generation mobile IP core network needs to reduce fault recovery time and improve functions to make sure high reliable services are delivered, even in the event a fault occurs.

Keiichi Makizono Senior Vice President, of SoftBank Corp said: “SoftBank keeps focusing on improving service quality and enhancing the reliability and agility of network while reducing costs. Cisco’s advanced network technologies and support have allowed us to establish the next-generation mobile IP core network platform that meets the bandwidth demand. We expect Cisco’s continued support and cooperation for providing services that lead the Japanese market.”

The aim of the joint venture is to deliver more reliable and redundant services to the market. SoftBank is hoping to become more competitive by enabling rapid, flexible placement of highly reliable services through the creation of a core network which supports traffic demand, but has low operating costs.