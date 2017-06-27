Solving the UK’s Indoor Coverage Crisis

We have all experienced some form of mobile coverage mishap, be it your signal cutting

out during an important business meeting or missing phone calls from your boss in the midst of a crisis. In fact, these are all too familiar scenarios for those of us living and working in the UK – according to a recent study by Arqiva, as many as 1 in 2 of us (49%) claim to have experienced mobile coverage issues within our office building, some as frequently as every week (72%) or even daily (25%).

For a nation striving to lead the way in the 5G rollout, and with 80% of all mobile phone calls being made from inside a building (according to Informa), the stats signal a real and growing issue.

So why are indoor coverage woes persisting at a time when the world is so digitally connected, and who should we be looking to for a solutions?

Food, water, air… and phone signal

As members of today’s mobile workforce – a generation of employees that have come to expect connectivity as standard, whenever and wherever – our mobile phones are no longer just a personal communications device but an integral part of our working, office-based lives.

Our study – conducted among 1,000 UK office workers – revealed that 43% of people find poor mobile coverage significantly impacts (or would impact) their ability to do their job properly, whether that’s being unable to get in touch with clients or colleagues, tasks taking longer that they should, or simply making them uncontactable.

Our reliance on mobile coverage to do our jobs should come as no surprise, but the emotional impact could also be cause for company concern: a quarter (26%) of our respondents admitted that a lack of mobile coverage at work causes them extreme levels of stress and frustration.

Up to now, many businesses have neglected to prepare fully for the demands for complete mobile coverage or even considered how they can improve signal within their own building. With the impact to employees and their productivity clear, this has to change.

The blame game

But who (or what) is behind the coverage issues we experience day-to-day, and whose responsibility should it be to fix them?

It’s not just a general lack of understanding about how mobile coverage actually works that is hindering progress towards a solution here, but wide-spread confusion around which parties are both capable of and responsible for resolving the issues.

Our research highlighted exactly this, with consumers pointing the finger at a wide variety of sources – from mobile network operators (MNOs) and IT managers, to building designers and the devices themselves – for the problems they encounter.

However, it is not the sole responsibility of any one party to address indoor network issues; instead, it is a responsibility that must be shared – particularly among facilities managers, building planners and businesses.

In order to respond to and ultimately resolve issues, we must first understand the root cause of the problem.