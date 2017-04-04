Accenture boosts automation with Genfour buyout

The acquisition will add Genfour’s robotic process automation expertise to Accenture.

Accenture has acquired UK-based Genfour, an automation services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Genfour offers assessment, implementation and management of automation solutions for its corporate clientele that help in transforming and re-engineering business processes.

The solutions offered by Genfour to its clients include data-driven insights which help in making informed business decisions and can in turn offer quality services to their customers.

Genfour also offers a fully managed, digital workforce which includes robotic process automation (RPA), cognitive technologies and desktop automation.

According to Genfour, its process starts by evaluating the potential for an organisation and determines which processes can be automated.

With the acquisition, Accenture will be able to offer its clients intelligent automation solutions designed to re-engineer business processes. Genfour’s professionals will join Accenture’s Operations Global Intelligent Automation team and will be part of the new Center of Excellence for Intelligent Automation in the UK.

Accenture Operations group operating officer Manish Sharma said: “Intelligent automation is transforming the way businesses across industries operate, driving new levels of productivity, innovation, compliance, quality user experiences and improved decision making.

“With a strong track record of building and managing flexible, scalable automation solutions, Genfour’s highly skilled professionals will help accelerate the transformation and re-engineering of our clients’ business processes through intelligent automation, enhancing our ability to deliver on the promise of as-a-Service.”

Genfour CEO James Hall said: “With growing demand for intelligent automation solutions, we’re excited to be joining Accenture to help build better automated processes and tackle complex process opportunities for clients.

“We look forward to continuing to help clients use automation to successfully implement a digital workforce that can ultimately improve both internal operational efficiencies and customer experience.”