London Tech Week 2017: The must attend events for IT pros

CBR lists the top events not to be missed at this years London Tech Week, ranging from talks to showcases for business leaders & start-ups.

This year marks the fourth year of the annual London Tech Week celebrations, with the week ahead set to be stacked with a range of live events, showcases, exhibitions and more for attendees from around the world to enjoy.

Opening the show yesterday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addressed the audience with a reminder that technology is essential for solving some of the biggest economic, social and environmental challenges faced in the UK.

Khan said: “My ambition now is to harness the new technologies that are being pioneered right here to transform London into the world’s leading smart city.”

For those planning to attend any of the events at this year’s show, CBR lists the top shows to attend and what to look out for.

Business

LeadersInTech Summit

Date/ Time- Tuesday 13th– Wednesday 14th June 8:45 GMT

Location- Google UK

Speakers -Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP. Ronan Harris, MD, Google UK. Cindy Rose, CEO, Microsoft UK. Jacqueline de Rojas, President, techUK

Kicking off on Tuesday, this event is one that is organised by KNect365 for business leaders and C-level executives from either top tech giants or start-ups to focus on creativity and innovation to accelerate digital transformation.

The digital industry is a wide one, and for those that may be working to enter the industry with plans to push innovation or familiar companies that aim to make their foothold in the industry stronger, this event could be one to provide knowledgeable insight on all you need to know.

Fast track to success in the UK:

Date/ Time- Wednesday 14th June 2:00 GMT

Location- RSM buildings

Speakers- David Blacher, Head of Technology, RSM

With the uncertainty of Brexit and the recent general election, businesses may be searching for ways to position their enterprise in a way that drives success.

Majorly suited for tech start-ups that aim to set-up in a competitive industry, there are many pointers business leaders have to consider when expanding across such a wide platform.

This is why tech experts such as Taylor Wessing and RSM will be present at the event to discuss the major topics for businesses seeking a fast track method to drive this success.

Edtech 2020- Where next for education, skills & learning

Date/ Time- Tuesday 13th June 12:00 GMT

Location- Studio Spaces Unit 2

Speakers- Ty Goddard, CEO, Edtech UK. Gavin Poole, CEO, Here East. Daniel Blingyou, Minecraft

Organised by Microsoft, this is a keynote which highlights what will be next for the education and skills area of technologies in London and the UK.

In light of STEM and the ongoing skills gap in the technology industry, this event is expected to focus on the possible ways to close the skills gap and add innovative experiences to classrooms to make STEM subjects more enjoyable for students.

The event is also expected to focus on the key trends, strategies and technologies that will be driving change in these areas over the next three years.

Innovation

TechXLR8- A festival of connected innovation

Date/Time-Tuesday 13th– Thursday 15th June 9:00 GMT

Location- ExCeL London

Speakers – Hossein Moiin, EVP & CTO, Nokia. Enrico Salvatori, SVP & President, Qualcomm. Liam Quin, CTO, Dell Technologies.

TechXLR8 is considered the main event of the week, as it is jam packed with a long line of technology events to showcase everything from networks, tech and consumer services.

The showcases will include eight leading tech events such as 5G World, Cloud & DevOps World, Internet of Things World Europe, Connected Cars & Autonomous Vehicles Europe, Apps World Evolution, VR & AR World, AI & Machine Learning World and Project Kairos.

With strong focus on the big tech innovations of the industry right now, each event is to deliver information for enterprises enabling the connected future.

This line of events will run from Tuesday to Thursday live at the ExCel centre, London for enterprises, operators and tech vendors alike.

Centrica- The future of our connected world summit 2017

Date/Time- Thursday 15th June 8:30 GMT

Location- Digital Catapult Centre

Speakers – Eileen Burbidge MBE, Tech City UK. Jacqueline de Rojas, President, techUK.

Organised by Centrica, this event welcomes digital leaders from the public and private sector to discuss about the role technology and innovation has in developing a connected world.

With the predicted 50 billion IoT devices expected by 2020, it is only right that businesses begin to embrace the future of a possibly fully connected world.

As the public and private sectors both delve into the world of connectivity, it is essential that businesses are aware of what role technologies will play in the environment.

Digital Talent

BBC Women in Tech 2017

Time- 4:15 GMT

Location- BBC New Broadcasting House

Speakers – Rebecca Salsbury, Director of Design & Engineering, BBC

In an aim to encourage more women into the male dominated industry, BBC offers this event to women interested in a career in tech to gain insight on the upcoming tech initiatives.

It is an event which will explore diversity on a wide scale, with male and female speakers exploring the basis of STEM and enforcing encouragement to skilled individuals.

The event also provides an opportunity for networking, whereby attendees will be able to meet managers and recruiters currently hiring.

Innovation through Interconnection 2017:

Date/ Time: Tuesday 13th June 9:00 GMT

Location: Kings Place

Speakers: Mark Harrison, Managing Director, Digital Production Partnership. Alan W. Brown, ED, Digital Economy

Hosted by Equinix, the event held on Tuesday is to explore innovation at the digital edge bringing together customers and partners to shape new ideas and insight for businesses looking to develop their digital interconnection strategy.

As we enter further into a digitally connected world, more and more businesses take deploying digital transformation at the core of their business strategy while others are still working their way up to begin the transformation.

The event is open to all business C-level execs and business leaders that aim to push their business forward through interconnection in the widely growing digital economy.