NetApp, Cisco revamp FlexPod with SolidFire software

NetApp & Cisco have joint hands to expand FlexPod solution for developed infrastructure and digital transformation in business.

Cisco and NetApp have come together to spread what they call the industry’s fastest integrated infrastructure.

The two companies have developed a new solution, called FlexPod SF, to expand the portfolio which has so far been deployed by more than 8,400 global customers and 1,100 partners across 100 countries.

The new FlexPod SF solution is designed to offer unique infrastructure for data workloads that are needed for digital transformation. FlexPod SF includes features such as NetApp’s SolidFire all-flash, scale-out, cloud-connected storage, together with Cisco Unified Computing System (Cisco UCS) B-Series servers and Cisco Nexus switching.

Eric Sheppard, Research director, IDC said: “Enterprise IT organisations face a dual challenge; they have to maximise performance and value from existing mission-critical workloads while adopting new technologies that can speed digital transformation.

“The adoption of private cloud solutions offers an approach that helps them more easily transition to the future. FlexPod SF is a good example of an architecture that securely and seamlessly delivers workloads across cloud environments at scale and at cost.”

The solution is able to support enterprise and emerging architectures, embedded with precise capacity and performance tailored to the needs of multitenant environments.

FlexPod SF has been built on Cisco’s UCS with over 120 world record benchmarks, and is combined with NetApp SolidFire storage. It gives users the ability to remove 93% of storage performance issues.

NetApp’s Solidfire storage enables businesses to gain virtual machine deployment with up to five times faster added capabilities with storage nodes. It also helps customers view business expenses with controlled performance to generate lower operating costs.

The FlexPod SF is part of a unit of solutions which providers up to 46% in lower IT infrastructure costs, also with added savings through the use of infrastructure consolidation, automation and rapid application delivery.

Brett Roscoe, VP of products, solutions and services marketing, NetApp said: “Data is at the heart of business success in the digital era. Together, Cisco and NetApp offer a family of solutions that give organisations access to the full value of their data for competitive advantage.

“FlexPod SF helps customers maximize that value with a new kind of converged infrastructure that easily scales, performs predictably, and offers better economics.”