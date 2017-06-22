Red Hat ups the hyperconverged ante with open source HCI

Open source approach could help the company to gain traction in the market.

Red Hat is expanding its product footprint in the hyperconverged infrastructure market.

The open source company has come out with the Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure which combined virtualisation, storage, and an operating platform to help bring data centre capabilities into locations with limited space.

That’s the usual pitch for the benefits of HCI but Red Hat thinks it will have the edge here by offering an entirely open source infrastructure stack that is developed, sold, and supported by a single vendor.

The hope is that by vendor lock-in won’t occur due to the open source nature of the product and that the community-based approach will help to speed innovation.

The HCI product itself uses Red Hat Virtualisation (KVM), Red Hat Gluster Storage that can be converged on the same hardware as the virtualisation hosts, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Ansible by Red Hat to take care of the deployment and management.

Ranga Rangachari, VP and GM, Storage, Red Hat, said: “Our customers have been looking for a solution to meet infrastructure needs across their entire organization – not just in the main office – but proprietary solutions previously appeared to be the only viable option for remote and edge installations.

“With Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, customers can now provision compute and storage resources for remote sites to run local instances of applications with the same proficiency as in-office operations. Integrating our widely deployed virtualization technology and our software-defined storage platform gives organizations the confidence of easier procurement, deployment and interoperability, ultimately enabling them to save time and money.”

If all goes to plan then Red Hat will be able to offer the product to those in the banking, energy, or retail industries that require the same kind of infrastructure services that are being run in their data centre, but from remote offices and branches.

The Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is available now.